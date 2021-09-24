3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $624,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Campbell County, police said.
When Lynchburg City Schools decided to move the annual Jug Bowl football game from its traditional Friday night slot to Saturday afternoon, it effectively told the football teams at E.C. Glass and Heritage this: Buzz Off.
A Concord woman died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Campbell County, police said.
Jaylin Belford became the latest Liberty Christian football player to receive a Division I offer over the weekend when North Carolina offered the 5-foot-9 senior receiver and cornerback a preferred walk-on spot.
Mission BBQ this week confirmed via social media its intent to open in 2022 but offered no further details.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Appomattox County.
Lynchburg police investigating Saturday morning shooting
Fatal Bedford County crash triggers 10 more years in prison for man with prior conviction for slaying in 2001
A DUI manslaughter crash last year in Bedford County has now led to a Roanoke man getting 10 years of a previously suspended sentence added to his prison time.
Evidence on a phone belonging to a Gretna man charged with murder from a shooting late last month indicates he’s a gang member, investigators said at his bond hearing on Tuesday.