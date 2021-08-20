3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $624,925
Surrounded by 50 of her closest friends and family Saturday, Virginia Jefferson celebrated her 109th birthday in style at a farm house in Appomattox.
Convictions against a Rustburg woman for committing embezzlement and credit card fraud against an older woman she was taking care of were upheld by an appeals court this week.
Centra Health will be requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, the provider announced Monday.
After several years of brainstorming, a public transit bus is scheduled to launch in the Town of Bedford. Called the Otter Bus, the public transit system, in an effort led by the Bedford Community Health Foundation, will provide rides in a loop through the Town of Bedford aiming to provide access to needs like healthcare, food sources, and places of work.
The king of rock and roll is getting a festival in Lynchburg this fall, offering a chance to enjoy and celebrate Elvis Presley in the Central Virginia region.
Following several outbursts from members of the public, the Bedford County School Board momentarily paused its Thursday night meeting and removed the public from the meeting room.
- Updated
With her strength waning and every breath a struggle, the 30-year-old held her baby daughter long enough for two photos to be snapped.
The Cordon-Bleu-trained chef pours his passion for food into the mission of providing healthy and sustainable dining at Sweet Briar College, where he has served as the executive chef for nearly two and a half years.
Three weeks in, Lynchburg's new city manager said he's still using a GPS to get around town, but he knows his way to and from work — and that's a start.
Lynchburg City Schools reported four cases of COVID-19 this week and 13 additional staff and students were quarantined due to possible exposure. Students returned to school Wednesday.