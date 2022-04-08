 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $625,000

This Absolutely Stunning 3BD/3.5BA Single-Owner Home sits on a Gorgeous 2.11 Acre Double Lot, on a Quiet & Family-Friendly Road in the Heart of Bedford Co. Enjoy this Private & Secluded, yet Warm & Inviting Rural Retreat with Quality Craftsmanship throughout while being Conveniently Located just 15 Mins from Bedford & Forest. Enjoy Relaxing on the Wrap-Around & Screened-In Porches, Expansive Back Deck & Covered Back Patio. Soak in the Natural Beauty w/ Picturesque Views of the Peaks and Farm Pastures Surrounding the Home. The Interior was Methodically Planned & Executed to Satisfy the Expectations of nearly any Buyer. Enjoy Unobstructed Views of the Peaks from the Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, Master Suite & Master BA. Partially Finished Terrace offers: Family Room w/ Full BA; Large Storage Room w/ Shelving; and Oversized Garage w/ Walkout to Patio. BONUS: New Roof ('21), Newer Apps; Lots of Fresh Paint; Two-Zone HPs. *Per Seller: Additional Structure could be built on Property.

