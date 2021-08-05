 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $99,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $99,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $99,000

Great investment offering rural setting yet convenient to heart of Bedford or Big Island. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, den, large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets, stove and dishwasher. Main level laundry. New Heat pump 2019, Roof 2011. Beautiful setting.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert