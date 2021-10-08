This custom designed, rustic, well-maintained, log cabin is nestled in your own piece of heaven. This property is the perfect blend of seclusion and beauty situated as its own mountain retreat. The panoramic mountain views with the open concept home make the property perfect retreat or a wonderful atmosphere to live everyday in. Walk out on your deck and enjoy nature, hunt on your 102 acres of prime forest land, ride your ATV, or go to the field and enjoy your horses. It is the perfect location for the outdoor enthusiasts who wants a private place to enjoy life.
3 Bedroom Home in Big Island - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Halie Dawn Sutton, 20, of Rustburg appeared Thursday in court asking a judge to be let out of jail on bond.
The courtroom legend is back on the bench on IMDb TV and as tough as ever.
A new ice cream shop is planned for Wards Road.
Law enforcement is investigating after a survey crew stumbled across human remains near a residential area in the town of Amherst.
Two Bedford residents died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, police said.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
A 2003 graduate of E.C. Glass, Jones said the school has “always been home,” and he’d hoped for years to be given the responsibility of leading either the boys or girls basketball programs.
- Updated
RUSTBURG — Blink and you might lose track of her.
A motorcyclist died Tuesday following a Bedford County crash the previous Thursday, police said.
Matthew Holbrook, 39, is vying for the District 2 seat on the school board as a write-in candidate.