 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Big Island - $600,000

3 Bedroom Home in Big Island - $600,000

3 Bedroom Home in Big Island - $600,000

This custom designed, rustic, well-maintained, log cabin is nestled in your own piece of heaven. This property is the perfect blend of seclusion and beauty situated as its own mountain retreat. The panoramic mountain views with the open concept home make the property perfect retreat or a wonderful atmosphere to live everyday in. Walk out on your deck and enjoy nature, hunt on your 102 acres of prime forest land, ride your ATV, or go to the field and enjoy your horses. It is the perfect location for the outdoor enthusiasts who wants a private place to enjoy life.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert