Magnificent views from the rocking chair front porch! This 3 bedroom 4 bath home has so much to offer including an in-ground pool, over a half acre pond, with 49 acres to call your own. Hunt, fish, hike or just sit in solitude. This updated home has an open floor plan, main level master with new tile shower and walk-in closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, two gas fireplaces, a wood burning stove, huge family room, large bedrooms, whole house generator, full unfinished walkout basement to grow. The professionally designed hardscape/landscape includes a 23 x 33 stone patio with grill and walk across the front of the house with stone filled plant beds. Relax in your 16 x 39 pool with a 24 x 11 shed for all of the toys and tools. The property has waterers for cows if you choose to run a farm and the creek is protected by a conservation easement. 22 minutes to Forest, 24 minutes to Bedford, and 6 minutes to Sedalia. Pictures won't do it justice!
3 Bedroom Home in Big Island - $824,900
