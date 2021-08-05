 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Big Island - $99,900

This nice double-wide with 1.16 acres and nice mountain views will not last long. The large detached garage/workshop is a real bonus. Sit out on the porch and enjoy the country life. This home is ready for you now. Don't miss this opportunity.

