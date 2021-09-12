 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $199,900

Charming 3 bed 1.5 split foyer located in the heart of Concord. Only 2 minutes from 460. Spacious open floorpan with Master bedroom with half bath attached and 2nd bedroom on upper level. Lower level hosts a large bedroom that could be used as a rec room as it currently is decorated as, Spacious walk in closet, and a large unfinished room with laundry and a rough in for another bath. Ample room to expand. The large level back yard is completely fenced in which is perfect to host all of your fur or non fur babies. Great curb appeal with fresh landscaping and just a beautiful throughout.

