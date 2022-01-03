 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $255,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $255,000

Amazing amount of space with a large lot. Updates galore have already been made making this home move in ready! The main level features a large kitchen with brand new soft close cabinetry and granite countertops accented by subway tile backsplash. New stainless steel appliances will be installed prior to closing. There is a eat in kitchen with a brick fireplace along with formal dining area great for entertaining and a spacious living room with large bay window. There are two guestrooms on the main sharing a hall bath that has new tile surround. The master BR has it's own attached bath with Tile floor. Basement features a large den with wet bar and walkout basement. Also there is a office/BR and another full bath. Outside is a detached one car garage with power ran to it and a large two car carport. Some of the updates include newer roof, new heat pump, new windows, updated kitchen/bathrooms, updated light fixtures, new flooring, and so much more. Call today to schedule your showing!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'We existed, and we're still existing': Randolph College acknowledges its location on Monacan Indian Nation land in first step of major history project

'We existed, and we're still existing': Randolph College acknowledges its location on Monacan Indian Nation land in first step of major history project

On Nov. 16, Randolph College conducted a ceremony highlighting a significant part of local and national history: acknowledging that the land the college sits on historically belonged to the Monacan Indian Nation, the area’s indigenous people now based in Amherst County. It is the first college in the area to do so, according to the spearheaders of the ceremony and related history project.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert