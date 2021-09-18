Now is the time to experience this wooded retreat geared to those looking for solitude, privacy, or the homesteader. The 14.03 acres are mature woodlands where you can enjoy the recently added ATV trails, hunting, camping, and other recreational activities. There is approximately 300 +/- feet of road frontage on Woodline. The woods are teeming with deer and turkey. The home is only 3 years old, features double Master bedrooms, bamboo and laminate flooring and an open Kitchen Dining room concept. Enjoy super reliable and fast fiber optic internet through Firefly. The upstairs boasts perfect expansion opportunity to add a wealth of additional space. Black Stainless appliances convey. Lots of work has been done to add to the landscaping. Great location and just shy of 20 minutes to Liberty University. Move in ready so take a look today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $264,900
