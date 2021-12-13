 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $269,900

Amazing amount of space with a large lot. Updates galore have already been made making this home move in ready! The main level features a large kitchen with brand new soft close cabinetry and granite countertops accented by subway tile backsplash. New stainless steel appliances will be installed prior to closing. There is a eat in kitchen with a brick fireplace along with formal dining area great for entertaining and a spacious living room with large bay window. There are two guestrooms on the main sharing a hall bath that has new tile surround. The master BR has it's own attached bath with Tile floor. Basement features a large den with wet bar and walkout basement. Also there is a office/BR and another full bath. Outside is a detached one car garage with power ran to it and a large two car carport. Some of the updates include newer roof, new heat pump, new windows, updated kitchen/bathrooms, updated light fixtures, new flooring, and so much more. Call today to schedule your showing!

