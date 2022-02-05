 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $269,900

Welcome to Lot 11 Ruckers Rd! This peaceful, secluded 2.9 acre lot is conveniently located about four miles from Rt 460. Covered front porch is perfect for morning coffee. Large great room with fireplace is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Kitchen and baths will boast custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances to be installed. Preparing for future expansion, basement has rough in for full bath. Construction is just beginning. Call now to customize this house into the home of your dreams!

