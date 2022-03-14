 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $274,900

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $274,900

Open Layout, Ready to move in! Large rooms, extra rm off MBR could be den or office, island and bar area in the kitchen with stainless appliances, Hill top setting for this well kept home with views of the James and also frontage on the James. Several frame out buildings at house site. "Treehouse" (sold as is) down on the river front. River access on separate road. 4 wdr for Driveway and access to river. Mineral rights do not convey

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After review, Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books from school libraries

After review, Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books from school libraries

After reviewing 11 challenged books found in certain school libraries in the Bedford County Public Schools system following a request to do so by the Bedford County school board in light of some parents raising concerns over the content of certain titles last November, BCPS administrators and book review committees made the decision not to remove any of the challenged titles from school libraries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert