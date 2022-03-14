3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $274,900

Open Layout, Ready to move in! Large rooms, extra rm off MBR could be den or office, island and bar area in the kitchen with stainless appliances, Hill top setting for this well kept home with views of the James and also frontage on the James. Several frame out buildings at house site. "Treehouse" (sold as is) down on the river front. River access on separate road. 4 wdr for Driveway and access to river. Mineral rights do not convey