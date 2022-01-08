3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $275,000

Awesome new construction on over 2.5 acres! Country setting, lots of privacy, only about 4 miles from Rt 460. Convenient to Lynchburg, Rustburg and Appomattox. Large master bedroom with laundry room in walk through closet. Kitchen and baths will boast custom cabinets with granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances to be installed. Ceramic tile baths, carpet in bedrooms and real hardwood through out the rest of the home. Full basement with rough in plumbing for full bath is perfect for further expansion. Call now to customize this house to make it your home! ***HOME BEING BUILT IS VERY SIMILAR TO PICS***