3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $299,900

CONCORD ESTATES and the RANCH you've been looking for on almost an acre, cul-de-sac lot, featuring TRUE main level living! Lovely property just minutes from LU, BWXT, airport, Downtown Lynchburg, and Appomattox. You'll love the floor plan boasting huge great room with stone fireplace, open to kitchen with seating peninsula, lots of cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, and breakfast area. You'll enjoy grilling on the deck enjoying dinner or relaxing with sweet tea or morning coffee. Huge yard is ideal for games from badminton to soccer, and fun with furry friends. The huge en-suite primary bedroom is tucked away with pampering bath, lots of closet space, office area too. Two other bedrooms with full bath on main level. Huge garage just off the kitchen offers more storage, and plenty of parking, large driveway allows to plenty of parking.