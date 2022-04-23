3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $315,000

This Amazing & Well-Maintained 3BD/2BA Ranch located in the Quiet & Low Traffic Rear Section of Sunset Ridge sits on a Level Corner Lot, is the Epitome of Main Level Living, and offers Everything a Buyer would want in New Construction w/out the Hassles. This 2017, One-Owner Home is NEW, BUT NOT - Homeowners have done the little things builders do not; like Establishing the Yard w/ Seeding & Landscaping. The Gorgeous Exterior is Highlighted by its Covered Rocking Chair Front Porch and Covered Back Patio off Kitchen & Master Suite. The Interior boasts an Open Floor Plan w/ Vinyl Plank & Tile Floors and offers: Spacious Great Room; Chef's Kitchen w/ Granite Counters/Island & SS Apps; Naturally Bright Dining Area; Private & Tucked Away Master Suite w/ Attached BA & WIC; Two Additional Large BDs; Hallway Full BA; Home Office; Full Laundry Room & Oversized Two Car Garage. Full Unfinished Basement w/ Walkout is Perfect for Anything: Apartment, Gym, Game Room, Additional Living Space, etc.