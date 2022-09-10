This 3BR 1500+ Sq. foot no step ranch home is located just minutes from Lynchburg, Appomattox, and BWXT. Open in design with a 30x13 great room adjacent kitchen and access to the 12x18 patio overlooking the wooded acreage. (5.3 acres total) The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and extra storage in the pantry, and 6x3 center island/breakfast bar. The master bedroom measures 17x13 with a walk in closet, double sink vanity and shower. Two additional bedrooms, laundry, and second full bathroom complete the main floor. The walk out terrace level offers an additional 1500+ sq. feet for future expansion. Additional features include: An abundance of double hung windows throughout, 36 inch doors, vinyl plank flooring, concrete walkway, a circular driveway, and quality construction from a n active long time builder.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $319,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sporting goods store and a new Chipotle’s slated for Lynchburg
Campbell County authorities are investigating after a man was found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Charlie Brewer’s first start in a Liberty uniform lasted 10 plays over two drives against Southern Miss.
A U.S. attorney said the pair were members of "the organization that is primarily responsible and is the primary supplier of narcotics here to the Central Virginia area, including the City of Lynchburg."
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested a suspect in connection with a recent homicide.
A Lynchburg man pled guilty in Campbell Circuit Court to one felony charge and one misdemeanor charge related to indecent exposures which occurred in Campbell County last February.
A judge on Friday sentenced a Lynchburg man to 36 years in prison for his role in a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman.
The Lynchburg City School Board unanimously voted to reject a resolution that would have allowed transportation employees to engage in collective bargaining.
A lawsuit against Centra Health centered on a January 2016 shooting that paralyzed an Amherst County man in the process of seeking psychiatric…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Lynchburg.