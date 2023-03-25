Beautiful new construction with gorgeous mountain views! Conveniently located, about 15 minutes from Lynchburg, Appomattox and Rustburg. Firefly, high speed internet available. This split floor plan home will boast upgraded custom cabinets with soft close drawers, pantry, farmhouse kitchen sink and granite countertops.. LVP to be installed throughout. Master bath will have walk in tile shower with glass door, double vanity and water closet. Full basement with rough in plumbing for full bath is perfect for further expansion. Large deck on back and covered front porch. Call now to customize this house into the home of your dreams!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $330,000
