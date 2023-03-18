Awesome new construction in a convenient location with beautiful mountain views! This home will boast upgraded custom cabinets with soft close drawers and granite countertops. Farmhouse kitchen sink. Bathrooms will be ceramic tile and LVP throughout the rest. Master bath will have walk in tile shower. Full basement with rough in plumbing for full bath. Large deck on back and wrap around covered front porch. Call now to customize this house into the home of your dreams!