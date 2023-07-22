Beautiful new construction with gorgeous mountain views! Conveniently located, about 15 minutes from Lynchburg, Appomattox and Rustburg. Firefly, high speed internet available. This split floor plan home boasts upgraded custom cabinets with soft close drawers, pantry, farmhouse kitchen sink and granite countertops.. LVP throughout. Master bath has walk in tile shower with hinged glass door, double vanity, water closet and large linen closet. Full basement with rough in plumbing for full bath is perfect for further expansion. Large deck on back for entertaining and covered front porch for morning coffee. Concrete drive to be installed. Call for your showing today!!!