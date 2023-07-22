Beautiful new construction with gorgeous mountain views! Conveniently located, about 15 minutes from Lynchburg, Appomattox and Rustburg. Firefly, high speed internet available. This split floor plan home boasts upgraded custom cabinets with soft close drawers, pantry, farmhouse kitchen sink and granite countertops.. LVP throughout. Master bath has walk in tile shower with hinged glass door, double vanity, water closet and large linen closet. Full basement with rough in plumbing for full bath is perfect for further expansion. Large deck on back for entertaining and covered front porch for morning coffee. Concrete drive to be installed. Call for your showing today!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $336,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bishop S.Y. Younger, pastor of RAMP Church International on Thomas Road, never thought singing a hymn by Charles Albert Tindley would garner t…
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”
After months of back-and-forth filings, Jerry Falwell Jr. and his attorneys were present in federal court Tuesday morning to give their argume…
Just as the Hill City was starting to dry out from the deluge of rain that prompted flash flood warnings, closed roads and left a trail of dam…
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”