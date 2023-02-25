Beautiful new construction in Concord. Welcome to 50 Walking Trail Dr! Situated on a quiet street in the Concord Estates subdivision, this modern farmhouse has so much to offer. Enjoy quiet evenings sitting on the front porch or grilling out on the back patio with family. Boasting beautiful white cabinets with spacious granite countertops, this kitchen is made for cooking and entertaining. A custom shiplap drop-zone and fireplace make this great room a haven for relaxation and entertaining. Beautiful and durable LVP flooring completes the first floor. The second floor offers a large master bedroom and master bathroom complete with ceramic tile floors and shower. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom with tile flooring accompany the master suite on the second floor. Conveniently located just a short drive to Lynchburg and Liberty University, this home offers a peaceful, neighborhood setting. This house won't last long, so call for your personal showing today!