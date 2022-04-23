Come see this beautiful & meticulously maintained home in Sunset Ridge! Main level offers single-level living featuring a beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops, tile floors (new fridge 2021) and open-concept to living room and dining room w/ LVP flooring. All professionally painted Nov 2021! Main-level master has a master bath, walk-in closet, and newly added door from the master into office space. But so much has also been ADDED to this property since 2018! The basement was completely finished in 2020 w/ LVP flooring, recessed lighting, an additional mini-split for complete-home comfort, and a poured concrete walkway for easy exterior entrance. Wired Wisenet security cameras & Ring doorbell have been installed, 40 trees removed from the front yard and completely re-landscaped making it totally open and usable. Did I mention a crush and run driveway was laid March 2022? The backyard has also been fenced-in! For a complete of features contact your agent and come see this home today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $379,900
