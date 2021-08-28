 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $399,900

Check out this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, custom built home in Sunset Ridge Subdivision. You will be minutes away from Appomattox, Rustburg and Lynchburg. (15 minutes to Liberty University and Lynchburg Airport) Once you enter, your excitement will continue to build once seeing the custom touches throughout the home. From the dining room to a breakfast nook over-looking the rolling hills and views of the country living. Just off the breakfast nook, a deck 12'x14' and an outdoor patio space 18'x18' and a garage 18'x21'. Main level master bedroom suite and laundry. Upper level has two bedrooms, bonus room and full bath. Custom finished basement with a large family room, custom built-in bar, USB ports throughout the basement, French doors leading to the work-out room and office. (8'x8' storage space that could be converted to a bath.) An underground dog fence has been installed for four-legged family member.

