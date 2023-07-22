New construction in Concord. Welcome to 113 Walking Trail Drive. Set in a quiet neighborhood, this home has so many features to make it feel like home. The long front porch and a large back deck offer plenty of room to put a some rocking chairs and a porch swing to enjoy the warm summer evenings. Inside you will find a large open concept on the first floor with a kitchen complete with granite, stainless steel appliances, a large dining area, a sizeable living room for entertaining, and LVP flooring. On the second floor, you will find a spacious MBR with a large bathroom containing an impressive tile shower. Additionally there are 2 more bedrooms on the second floor. And don't forget the sizeable attached garage that could function as a garage, workshop, or even convert it into a game room. Call today for a personal showing as this home won't last long!