New construction in Concord. Welcome to 113 Walking Trail Drive. Set in a quiet neighborhood, this home has so many features to make it feel like home. The long front porch and a large back deck offer plenty of room to put a some rocking chairs and a porch swing to enjoy the warm summer evenings. Inside you will find a large open concept on the first floor with a kitchen complete with granite, stainless steel appliances, a large dining area, a sizeable living room for entertaining, and LVP flooring. On the second floor, you will find a spacious MBR with a large bathroom containing an impressive tile shower. Additionally there are 2 more bedrooms on the second floor. And don't forget the sizeable attached garage that could function as a garage, workshop, or even convert it into a game room. Call today for a personal showing as this home won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $412,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
APPOMATTOX — A Lynchburg woman was sentenced to nine years in prison Tuesday for her role in the October 2020 murder of Carlos Levell Rose, wh…
“I’m just ecstatic, because we did it.”
Centra Foundation and Lynchburg Beacon of Hope have been gifted a total of $1 million from Dr. George Hurt, a neurosurgeon, and his wife, Cind…
Before interviewing and taking the job at then-Lynchburg College in 2014, Michael Jones contemplated working elsewhere and moving his family a…
Outgoing Chair of the Lynchburg City School Board James Coleman was honored by his colleagues last week for his nearly decade worth of service…