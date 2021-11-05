 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $735,000

Located in Concord's exceptional Meadows subdivision of large parcel properties with custom homes. The commute is easy! 15+/- minutes to Lynchburg, 10+/- minutes to the Historic Town of Appomattox or Rustburg! 30+ acres showcasing the perfect setting for this Williamsburg style two story with a long curving driveway up a hill. Exquisite beauty inside this charming home including hickory, cherry and random length oak floors as well as granite in the kitchen and all baths. Yellow pine ceilings in the front porch as well as slab floor. Main level master as well as large master bedroom on the upper level! Separate changing room 12x13! Perfect office with a view of the rolling green front field and drive. Loads of entertaining space including a central fireplace/wood stove area in the living room. A kitchen a professional chef would love to have as well as a practical utility and mud room. Enjoy sipping your morning coffee on the front porch or back deck and watch the wildlife.

