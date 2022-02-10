3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $84,900

Looking for that perfect location for your first home? Look no further this home is located 15 minutes from Lynchburg and 10 minutes from Appomattox.
There were all sorts of heroic stories floating around Saturday.
As a former chef at West Manor Estate in Bedford County and Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, Stephanie Fees was thinking a few years ago ab…
Old Elkton Farm in Bedford County is now protected by a conservation easement from the Central Virginia Land Conservancy.
Calvin E. Robertson Jr., 90, and Gloria Robertson, 88, died after the Thursday morning incident, police said.
Two people were arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a shooting Friday in Bedford County, the county sheriff’s office said.
A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning left a Lynchburg man dead, according to Virginia State Police.
Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies hopes to supply the fuel that will propel a spacecraft to Mars and back.
To a room full of applause, Campbell County School Board members unanimously voted Monday night to direct the school system’s staff to draft a…
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
BEDFORD — Two capital murder charges against a man accused of being part of the violent MS-13 street gang and taking part in the 2017 killing …
