3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $89,900

A new milkshake and dessert shop is opening in Forest at the beginning of next month.
Alumni and teachers of Lynchburg’s Holy Cross Regional Catholic school walked the hallways of the Langhorne Road building Friday, ducking in a…
A Madison Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash in Amherst County early Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.
The Bedford County School Board voted 5-2 on Thursday to repeal the in-school mask mandate for students and to suspend contact tracing for stu…
Virginia’s gradual increase of the state’s minimum wage — which Democrats set in motion in 2020 — will move ahead despite GOP efforts to thwart it.
A judge denied bond Friday for a Lynchburg man accused of murder in connection with the homicide of a woman whose body was found last month in…
A Rustburg man will face charges in connection with the death of his father after an attack Sunday, authorities said.
When a local woman had to give up her goal of becoming a volunteer COVID-19 vaccinator, she decided instead to create a special accessory for vaccinators at a local pharmacy to show her support and gratitude.
Snowfall has turned to sleet across many parts of the Lynchburg region, and ice on the roadways is a "major" concern, the Virginia Department …
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.
