Calling all investors this 3 bed 2 bath home sitting on a corner lot 5 mins from Rt 460 in Campbell County has so much potential. Property is priced well below the tax assessment. The spacious kitchen brings endless opportunity when thinking about remodels. The master bedroom offers a half bath while roof on this property was replaced about 1 year ago along with the side deck. Come on out today and check it out for yourself
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $95,000
