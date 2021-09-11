 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Elon - $244,900

3 Bedroom Home in Elon - $244,900

3 Bedroom Home in Elon - $244,900

Beautiful Craftsman Style Home with rock and western Red Cedar Trim on .6 of an acre with Mountain Views. This new construction offers a spacious open floor plan with cathedral ceiling that is handicap accessible and offers granite counter tops with white shaker kitchen cabinets, ceramic tile in the baths, master bedroom and bath with custom walk-in closet,Large covered front porch and private rear deck overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains.Owner agent

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert