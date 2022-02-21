3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $156,900

Vaulted Ceiling, Large kitchen!!! lg bar for eating. Abundance of white cabinets, built in China closet, Laundry off Eating area for convenience.. Very spacious living room, 2 Storage bldgs, Hot tub in deck,, Home is conveyed AS IS.. Please attach as is addendum and Covid addendum. Inspections welcome. HP installed per seller in '21, septic cleaned, Drive is a shared drive up to the house, the circle is not shared...Level lot !!!Crawl space under original part of home, the left end was added, it on concrete.About 9 miles South of Lynchburg, 5 mile N of Altavista...Buffer of trees offer privacy !!! Acreage is not stated on county site, estimated by measuring w/county tool.