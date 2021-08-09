 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $178,900

Look at this adorable home in the Brookville School District! This home has a great location that includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a fenced-in backyard. Lot lines go past the back yard space. New windows, New sliding back door, and New water pump system in the crawl space. Extra storage with pull-down attic access. Home is being sold as-is.

