3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $195,000

Here is your chance to own 2 homes for what is becoming difficult to find one home selling for today. Both homes need some TLC and cosmetic updates but they were both rented in the recent past so believed to be move in ready. With the right loan program, you could live in one and rent the other having a good portion of your Mortgage Payment taken care of by the Tenant. If you have loved ones in need of a place to live, you could move them into one of these homes. 628 Nickland has a basement while 630 Nickland offers a bath and a half. A fast sale is expected so make sure to reach out for your private tour of both homes, today.