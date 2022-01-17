3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $209,900

The similar to photo is of a house with a similar design but you pick the colors. You can pick your choice of a decor package and other amenities include Moen faucets, Carrier Furnace, fiberglass tub, stainless steel farm sink, 2'' cordless blinds,50 gallon water heater, appliances including dishwasher, range, refrigerator with ice, and microwave. You can also choose, stainless, white, or black appliances. The home will be placed on a permanent foundation. You can do a virtual walk through at luvmyoxfordhome.com and then select Ultro Pro Hercules. This home is scheduled to be delivered in March and will be ready at the end of March. Financing is available for some with zero down payment and also 3.5% down if you qualify. The home can be financed as stick built to get standard mortgage rates. The home will be turn key ready to move in. The septic is in place (3 bedroom) and the well is also installed getting 15 GMP. Seiontec Internet is available.