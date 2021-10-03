Wow! You are not going to want to miss this one. Fantastic ranch home with so much to offer. Huge kitchen (all appliances stay) Master BR. with Walk-in closet and full bath. Settle down in the spacious great room by the beautiful rock fireplace with gas logs for a cozy evening or spend time on the huge rocking chair porch and enjoy the privacy the 1.7 acre lot provides. It gets better, because you can hang out on the back deck or in the hot tub(offered as is). The fenced in back yard gives a place for the dogs you have or the ones you are gonna get. Detached 2 car garage with large air compressor and storage building. Brookville School District, close to everything, but feels so country!
3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $225,000
