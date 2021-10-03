 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $225,000

Wow! You are not going to want to miss this one. Fantastic ranch home with so much to offer. Huge kitchen (all appliances stay) Master BR. with Walk-in closet and full bath. Settle down in the spacious great room by the beautiful rock fireplace with gas logs for a cozy evening or spend time on the huge rocking chair porch and enjoy the privacy the 1.7 acre lot provides. It gets better, because you can hang out on the back deck or in the hot tub(offered as is). The fenced in back yard gives a place for the dogs you have or the ones you are gonna get. Detached 2 car garage with large air compressor and storage building. Brookville School District, close to everything, but feels so country!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?
National News

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?

  • Updated

As large amounts of people remain unvaccinated, President Biden has decided enough is enough. The vaccine mandates could be a tipping point for the United States to receive enough vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under better control. Renowned law professor Lawrence Gostin, gives his knowledge if the mandate will stand in a court of law. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert