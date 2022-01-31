 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $229,900

Unit being used as a Model Home for the Subdivision. Beautiful Main Level with plenty of recessed & natural lighting with open floor plan boasting vinyl plank flooring! Convenient laundry area upstairs to the Owners Bedroom & two additional bedrooms. Street lights & patio partitions at rear & Bark Park coming soon! Enjoy the Peaceful Surroundings of your new home! Sunburst Villas has all you want or need in a townhome. Only 5 minutes from LU and in Brookville School District. GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY ALSO! HOA takes care of ALL EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE! Starting new units with basements NOW. Owner/Agent

