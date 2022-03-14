3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $234,900

Very Rare Find; completely renovated home situated on 4 acres in cul-de-sac. The family will enjoy the main level living from the Kitchen to the Family Room. Beautiful Granite Counters and soft close cabinets in the Kitchen will definitely get your attention. Groceries go straight into the kitchen away from the elements with your 1 car main level garage. Enjoy relaxing outdoors on your huge 28x10 back deck & sip coffee on the 35' long Rocking Chair Front Porch! Privacy all around. Roof and Heat Pump are only 5 years old! Call today for your Private tour, today!