3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $249,900

Welcome home to Sunburst Villas! Newly constructed luxury townhomes in the most convenient Campbell County location, in the Tomahawk/Brookville school district. Two-story townhomes with all the bells & whistles including vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops & stainless-steel appliances. Covered front porch with vinyl & rock exterior to accent the front entrance. Spacious floor plan with eat-in gourmet kitchen, main level powder room, dining area with sliding door to access the concrete patio with privacy fence for outdoor entertaining & grilling. 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths on 2nd level which include Primary Bedroom with en-suite and walk-in closet. Full unfinished basement with rough-in for future expansion. Quiet location with park-like setting. Right off Route 460 & only mins to LU.

