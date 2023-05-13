Lovely new construction in Campbell County conveniently located ten minutes from Lynchburg and Liberty University. Relax in your cozy living room with a gas log stone fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom includes walk-in closets and a double vanity in the master bath. Enjoy nature out on your front porch and back deck overlooking a spacious wooded lot. You don't want to miss the chance to own this beauty, schedule your showing today!