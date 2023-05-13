Lovely new construction in Campbell County conveniently located ten minutes from Lynchburg and Liberty University. Relax in your cozy living room with a gas log stone fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom includes walk-in closets and a double vanity in the master bath. Enjoy nature out on your front porch and back deck overlooking a spacious wooded lot. You don't want to miss the chance to own this beauty, schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opened in 1980, River Ridge mall has been a vital part of the Lynchburg and Central Virginia economy.
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
A new clothing boutique at the Farm Basket on Langhorne Road is opening May 12.
Misjuns wholly mistaken
Family and friends went looking for the 17-year-old before finding him buried under several feet of sand in a hole dug on a back dune behind t…