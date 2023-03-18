Lovely new construction in Campbell County conveniently located ten minutes from Lynchburg and Liberty University. Nice wooded lot. Home has a cozy living room with gas log stone fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom includes walk-in closets and a double vanity in the master bath. House features a front porch and back deck. More pictures coming soon!
3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $304,900
