Brand new construction one level home being built, just 8 minutes from Altavista, and 10 minutes from LU!! house has vaulted ceilings and a gas log fireplace in the living room. The master suite has a tray ceiling along with a walk-in closets, and the master bath includes a double vanity and linen closet. There is a front porch and rear deck for days you want to sit outside and enjoy the fresh air! Don't miss out! wooded lot
3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $309,900
