 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $309,900

3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $309,900

Brand new construction one level home being built, just 8 minutes from Altavista, and 10 minutes from LU!! house has vaulted ceilings and a gas log fireplace in the living room. The master suite has a tray ceiling along with a walk-in closets, and the master bath includes a double vanity and linen closet. There is a front porch and rear deck for days you want to sit outside and enjoy the fresh air! Don't miss out! wooded lot

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert