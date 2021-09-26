 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $329,900

Check out this beautiful well maintained log home on 5 acres just outside of town. Kitchen offers soft close drawers and granite counter tops. Tall ceilings in living room along with the rock fireplace offer a peaceful area to entertain or relax. Main level flooring is Bamboo laminate and looks amazing. Outside there is a front porch, side porch, and rear deck to enjoy outdoor living. The lower level patio is screened in with a hot tub that conveys. There is a 21x15 outbuilding with power, 28x13 shed with power and window unit A/C, and a 35x17 horse barn with power and water which includes 2 stalls and a tack room. If you are looking for country living without being too far from town you will love everything this property offers.

