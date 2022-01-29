 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $329,900

Beautifully decorated 3 bed 2 bath home with an oversized concrete drive in Leesville Estates. Main level master with a walk in closet and tile shower. Open floor plan so the family is together whether you are in the kitchen, sitting at the granite topped island, at the dining room table, or in the living room! Countertops are granite with plenty of cabinet space and a pantry to boot! Don't miss the coffee bar and wine fridge. Living room has a fireplace with gas logs to keep you warm. Head outside to the covered patio perfect for summer get-togethers. This home is minutes from 460, 7 minutes to Liberty University or Target, 20 minutes to Bedford or 15 minutes to Downtown Lynchburg. This one is a must see!

