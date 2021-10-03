 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $331,500

Act Fast, homes in this area sell extremely quickly. As you pull up, you cannot miss the x-large driveway, room for all your cars. There is even a 30 amp Hookup if you have an RV. Entering the home you will love the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the Family Room and Kitchen. The Gas Logs will keep your new home cozy through the Winter. The kids will love the finished Den in the Basement, the perfect place to entertain their friends, or yours. The kids and your fur babies can enjoy being outside with peace of mind for you because of the fenced backyard. The home is wired with a 400 amp Breaker Service with plenty of room left. Don't hesitate, call today for your private tour.

