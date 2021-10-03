Act Fast, homes in this area sell extremely quickly. As you pull up, you cannot miss the x-large driveway, room for all your cars. There is even a 30 amp Hookup if you have an RV. Entering the home you will love the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the Family Room and Kitchen. The Gas Logs will keep your new home cozy through the Winter. The kids will love the finished Den in the Basement, the perfect place to entertain their friends, or yours. The kids and your fur babies can enjoy being outside with peace of mind for you because of the fenced backyard. The home is wired with a 400 amp Breaker Service with plenty of room left. Don't hesitate, call today for your private tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $331,500
Lynchburg-area business leaders say a recently announced effort by President Joe Biden to require vaccines at businesses with 100 or more empl…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.
The Monacan Indian Nation recently purchased more than 1,000 acres on Laurel Cliff Road in Monroe for $5.5 million, a move that ties into the …
As large amounts of people remain unvaccinated, President Biden has decided enough is enough. The vaccine mandates could be a tipping point for the United States to receive enough vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under better control. Renowned law professor Lawrence Gostin, gives his knowledge if the mandate will stand in a court of law.
New doughnut business opens
Officials: Virginia music festival attendees come down with COVID-19; some were sick while they rocked out
Photos showed a sea of maskless fans huddled together shoulder-to-shoulder as dozens of bands performed.
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
A Tennessee man was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless driving and felony hit and run in connection with the death of a pedestrian on S…
As frustration continues over people who refuse to get the free COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ralph Northam issued strong words on Monday and suggested they think about their obituaries.