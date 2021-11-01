This beautifully maintained home has a little bit of everything. This home has been updated and upgraded increasing the floor space and added rooms. The basement has a finished section and a separate unfinished section. The New master bathroom with attached deck was added in 2019 giving the home 2 separate rear decks. For the horse lover there is a 1.2 acre Wooden fenced Horse Pasture with Open Shelter. For other animal lovers there is a hog pen and a chicken coop. There are guineas on the property. For the Shooting enthusiast there is a Shooting Shed with both a Covered deck and an observation area overlooking a gun range with a earthen berm on 2 sides for added safety. A new roof was installed in 2019. New well pump was installed in 2020. The kitchen was remodeled in 2018. Tank-less water Heater installed in 2021. 2 separate cement seating areas in the yard and the entire property is surrounded by trees for secluded feel.
3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $364,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
RUSTBURG — A Lynch Station man accused of shooting a man nearly two years ago near Altavista and throwing his body in a pond was found guilty …
Football has become a family affair for the BHS coach, his wife, son and daughter, in part because of how schools from the Seminole District have responded to their request to accommodate Bryson.
Lynchburg's infamous haunted house undergoing renovations, will take on fresh life under new ownership
For all intents and purposes, the house at 1104 Jackson Street is unassuming. From the road, the wood frame house shows signs of wear, but a s…
A requested rezoning of land in Forest for a high-density residential development by Thomas Builders of Virginia, Inc., was approved by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
- Updated
Eleven hats to the football. That's the message E.C. Glass defensive coordinator Jermaine Johnson preached in practice this week.
Liberty University’s former communications executive has filed a lawsuit claiming the school fired him in retaliation because he objected to i…
Camp Kum-Ba-Yah announced Friday it has purchased 47 acres of land from Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship in order to “improve and enhance the gro…
Campbell Planning Commission recommends townhomes, single-family dwellings beside Yellow Branch Elementary
A large townhome and single-family residential project next to Yellow Branch Elementary received preliminary approval from the Campbell County…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Lynchburg.
Bedford is moving one step closer to having an Amtrak stop in the town.