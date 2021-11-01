 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $364,999

3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $364,999

3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $364,999

This beautifully maintained home has a little bit of everything. This home has been updated and upgraded increasing the floor space and added rooms. The basement has a finished section and a separate unfinished section. The New master bathroom with attached deck was added in 2019 giving the home 2 separate rear decks. For the horse lover there is a 1.2 acre Wooden fenced Horse Pasture with Open Shelter. For other animal lovers there is a hog pen and a chicken coop. There are guineas on the property. For the Shooting enthusiast there is a Shooting Shed with both a Covered deck and an observation area overlooking a gun range with a earthen berm on 2 sides for added safety. A new roof was installed in 2019. New well pump was installed in 2020. The kitchen was remodeled in 2018. Tank-less water Heater installed in 2021. 2 separate cement seating areas in the yard and the entire property is surrounded by trees for secluded feel.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert