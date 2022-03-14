 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $399,900

Beautiful Custom Built Cape Cod in Bedford County! This home is located on just over an acre and is a must see. The main level boasts a large foyer, Wide Plank Hardwood floors throughout, exposed wooden beams, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, open kitchen layout with Quartz countertops, separate dining room, and a Master Suite with large walk-in closet, dressing area with vanity, Whirlpool tub, and walk in shower. The second floor offers 2 good sized bedrooms with much closet space, a family room, and office. The property is great for relaxation with a rocking chair front porch and sunroom off of a large deck. With an oversized 2 car garage and tractor shed, there is plenty of room for tools, equipment, and storage space. The level yard and large paved drive make this one perfect for entertaining!

