3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $485,000

The ultimate modern farmhouse! This gorgeous, one-of-a-kind chic home was built in 1900 but has been COMPLETELY updated with subtle touches of the past. Updates include granite, hardwood floors, two soaking tubs, & two gas fireplaces. Two of the three spacious bedrooms are master suites. You can choose to live on the main level and cozy up to your fireplace or on the second level with a private screened balcony. Escape to your very own She-Shed with electricity, AC and a bathroom! Relax in the backyard under the pergola listening to the cascading waterfall and enjoying the picturesque koi pond. The property boasts almost 5 acres with plenty of multi-purpose outbuildings, two of them with bathrooms and all with electricity with separate meter from the home. Two acres of underground fencing for your family pets.