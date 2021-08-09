3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $159,900

Enjoy maintenance free townhome living tucked away in Forest for only $159,900!1104 Goose Meadow Dr. offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and multiple living spaces. On the main level, find an open living and dining area with access to your back deck overlooking a large common yard space. Enjoy two main level bedrooms as well as a full bath to conclude the first floor. Downstairs is complete with an additional finished living area as well as the a third bedroom with an attached bathroom. Just minutes away from shopping and dining, enjoy the convenience of Forest close by while being nestled in a quiet community!