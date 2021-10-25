Move In Ready! This split level home is in move in condition and offers great convenience to shopping and restaurants. The main level features a tile entry, newer lighting, elegant hardwood flooring on both the main and upper levels, a living room, and a full size Kitchen with all appliances. A formal dining room is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Just off the dining room is a screened in porch overlooking a private, wooded yard with a fire pit, decking, storage sheds and more. The upper level is host to 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths, with the Master having its own en suite. The Terrace level offers a huge Den with brick fireplace, a full bath with custom shower, Laundry room with sink and access to back yard, and a bonus room that has been used as an additional bedroom. There is both crawl space storage as well as two sheds. Glofiber high speed Internet is available for those who work out of the home. Fenced in yard with privacy makes this a great location.
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $249,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DENTON, Texas — Liberty star quarterback Malik Willis was transported to a nearby medical facility after suffering a left foot injury in the s…
Biscuitville on Old Forest will be demolished and rebuilt
A beloved local restaurant open for half a century is closing its doors after Saturday night.
A Virginia man died Monday, a day after his wife was killed and their eight children were injured when their Amish horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended, state police said.
A new food truck will be serving up infused cookies and ice cream on Wards Road starting at the end of the month.
Dave Chappelle is in hot water again, testing the boundaries of public sensibilities so you don’t have to.
“Just because you can’t be out there physically,” Jamari’s dad, Marty Hubbard, said of the message he’s given his son over the years, “doesn’t mean you can’t be part of the game.”
'We are failing these young people': Data shows thousands of Lynchburg City Schools students performing below grade level
Thousands of Lynchburg City Schools students are performing below grade level in some subjects.
A judge signed off Wednesday on a 15-year sentence for a Lynchburg man convicted of voluntary manslaughter from a 2018 shooting in the Diamond Hill neighborhood.
An Appomattox man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.