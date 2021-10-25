3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $249,000

Move In Ready! This split level home is in move in condition and offers great convenience to shopping and restaurants. The main level features a tile entry, newer lighting, elegant hardwood flooring on both the main and upper levels, a living room, and a full size Kitchen with all appliances. A formal dining room is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Just off the dining room is a screened in porch overlooking a private, wooded yard with a fire pit, decking, storage sheds and more. The upper level is host to 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths, with the Master having its own en suite. The Terrace level offers a huge Den with brick fireplace, a full bath with custom shower, Laundry room with sink and access to back yard, and a bonus room that has been used as an additional bedroom. There is both crawl space storage as well as two sheds. Glofiber high speed Internet is available for those who work out of the home. Fenced in yard with privacy makes this a great location.